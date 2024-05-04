IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their seventh win of the season, taking their tally to 14 in the IPL 2024 points table. Venkatesh Iyer's half-century and Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul inspired KKR to their first win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium since 2012.

This historic victory helped the Kolkata Knight Riders consolidate the second position in the IPL 2024 points table. KKR now have 14 points from 10 matches, with their net run rate also improving from +1.096 to +1.098.

Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs. Even if they win their remaining three matches, MI will reach 12 points, which will not be enough for a top 4 finish in the IPL 2024 points table.

After the defeat against KKR, MI have six points after 11 matches. Their net run rate has reduced from -0.272 to -0.356, but they continue to be above Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the standings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru can jump to 8th position in IPL 2024 points table tonight

The 10th-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Gujarat Titans for a match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. RCB beat GT last Sunday in Ahmedabad, and if they produce a similar performance on home turf, they will overtake GT and Mumbai Indians to attain the eighth spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, GT will look forward to snapping their losing streak, having suffered defeats at the hands of RCB and Delhi Capitals in their last two encounters. The Titans are still alive in the race to the playoffs. They need to win their remaining four encounters to bolster their chances of qualifying for the next round.

The reverse fixture between GT and RCB will commence at 7.30 pm IST. It will be interesting to see if GT can avenge the loss against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

