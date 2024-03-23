IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs DC match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off the mark in the IPL 2024 points table with a victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier today (March 23). It was the first match of the new season for both franchises.

All-rounder Sam Curran starred in Punjab Kings' victory at the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The English star came out to bat at number four and smashed a half-century to help the Kings chase down the 175-run target set by the Delhi Capitals in 19.2 overs.

Courtesy of this win, the Punjab Kings now hold the second position in the IPL 2024 points table. Their net run rate stands at +0.455. Chennai Super Kings continue to be the number one team with two points and a net run rate of +0.779.

Here are the updated standings:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dropped down to the fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table because of Punjab Kings' win against the Delhi Capitals. DC took the game down to the last over, which is why their net run rate (-0.455) is slightly better than RCB (-0.779).

Kolkata Knight Riders may become the new number one team in IPL 2024 points table soon

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in action in IPL 2024 (Image: IPLT20.com)

The third match of IPL 2024 is currently underway in Kolkata, where home team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting first, KKR posted a mammoth 208-run total on the board. All-rounder Andre Russell smacked a whirlwind half-century to help Kolkata recover from a top-order collapse and cross the 200-run mark.

T Natarajan took a three-wicket haul for SRH, but his teammates could not impress much as KKR ended with 208/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad have reached 60/1 in the powerplay. It will be interesting to see if Pat Cummins' team can get off to a winning start in IPL 2024.

SRH still need 149 runs in 87 balls. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

