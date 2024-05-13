IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs DC match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru extended their winning streak to attain the fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table. RCB now have 12 points from 13 matches, and if they register a big win against the Chennai Super Kings in their final league match, they can qualify for the playoffs.

Bengaluru have pulled off one of the most incredible comebacks in IPL history. At one point, they only had two points from eight matches, but they have won five consecutive games, which has helped them keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' playoffs chances have reduced significantly after the loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. DC's 47-run defeat has pushed them down from fifth to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table. Their net run rate has dented from -0.316 to -0.482. Here is the updated table:

Only one team - Kolkata Knight Riders - has officially qualified for the playoffs. Three more positions are up for grabs. Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are alive in the playoffs race.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have no chances of qualifying. Both teams will play for pride in the final week of IPL 2024's league round.

Gujarat Titans will be in a do-or-die situation against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 tonight

Gujarat Titans still have an outside chance of qualifying (Image: Getty)

Former champions Gujarat Titans will be in action tonight against tabletoppers Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If the Titans record a big win, they can boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Knight Riders have an opportunity to seal their place in the Qualifier 1 match by winning against the Titans. KKR have fond memories of playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Last year, they pulled off a memorable run-chase of 205 at this venue.

