IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs PBKS match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved up to the sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a close win over the Punjab Kings earlier tonight (March 25). The Royal Challengers opened their account in the standings with a fantastic performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli was the architect of RCB's first win in IPL 2024. The Royal Challengers opener smashed a brilliant half-century at the top of the order to help his team chase down a 177-run target in the 20th over.

Courtesy of this win, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have moved up from ninth to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table. RCB's tally stands at two points from two matches. Their net run rate has improved from -0.779 to -0.180 after the win over PBKS.

On the other side, the Punjab Kings have two points after two matches. They have dropped down from third to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table as their net run rate slumped from +0.455 to +0.025.

Gujarat Titans can attain the pole position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

IPL 2024 action will return to Chennai tomorrow evening, where fans will witness a rematch of last year's final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Both teams started their respective IPL campaigns with a win this year.

CSK are second in the IPL points table right now with two points from one match and a net run rate of +0.779. GT are right behind them in the third spot, having earned two points from one game, with their net run rate at +0.300.

The winner of this match will become the number one team in the points table. It will be interesting to see if the Gujarat Titans can avenge their previous defeat against the Chennai Super Kings.