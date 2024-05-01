IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can CSK qualify for playoffs after their 7-wicket loss to PBKS?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in match number 49 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1. Sent into bat after losing the toss, CSK were held to 162-7 before PBKS got over the line in 17.5 overs.

Punjab Kings' spinners were brilliant on the day. Harpreet Brar finished with figures of 2-17, while Rahul Chahar claimed 2-16. For Chennai Super Kings, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 62 off 48, hitting five fours and two sixes. In the chase, Jonny Bairstow scored 46 off 30, while Rilee Rossouw contributed 43 off 23.

Following the loss to Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings remain on 10 points (fourth place) in the IPL 2024 points table. They have won and lost five games apiece. Despite the defeat on Wednesday, CSK remain in contention for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Over the last two seasons, since the tournament has turned into a 10-team contest, franchises have needed a minimum of 16 points to finish in the top-four after the league stage and progress to the next round.

As such, Chennai will need to win at least three of their remaining four matches to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs.

In case they win all their remaining four league matches, defending champions Chennai Super Kings should be assured of a top-four finish, as they will end the league stage with 18 points.

In the event of multiple teams finishing with 16 points, Chennai Super Kings need to ensure they have a good run rate to claim one of the top four slots. In case, CSK lose two of their remaining four matches, they will end the league stage with 14 points. That will leave them with only a slim mathematical chance of ending in the top four at the end of the league stage.

While Rajasthan Royals are sitting pretty on 16 points, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have 12 points each. Apart from Chennai, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals also have 10 points, so there could be a close tussle for the fourth slot.

CSK's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their loss to Punjab Kings at home, Chennai Super Kings face the same opponents in an away match in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5. They will then take on Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Chennai will conclude their IPL 2024 campaign in the league stage with a home clash against Rajasthan Royals (May 12) and an away contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 18).

May 5: Chennai vs Punjab, HPCA Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

May 10: Chennai vs Gujarat, Narendra Modi Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 12: Chennai vs Rajasthan, MA Chidambaram Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

May 18: Chennai vs Bengaluru, M Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

