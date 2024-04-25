IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can RCB qualify for playoffs after their 35-run win over SRH?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their six-match losing streak in IPL 2024 by getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 35 runs in match number 41 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25.

Batting first after winning the toss, RCB posted an impressive total of 206-7. Rajat Patidar stood out for the batting side, hammering 50 off 20. The right-handed batter slammed two fours and five sixes. Virat Kohli contributed 51 off 43, while Cameron Green chipped in with 37* off 20.

Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh and Green picked up two wickets each as Bengaluru held Hyderabad to 171-8. The chasing side lost in-form Travis Head for 1 and could never recover from the blow.

Despite the win, RCB have only four points from nine matches. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are as good as over. They are mathematically still in it, but there are too many permutations and combinations at play, and their fortunes are no longer in their own hands.

First things first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win all their remaining five matches. If they do that, they will finish on 14 points. However, in the last two seasons, with the IPL turning into a 10-team competition, teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to qualify for the playoffs.

The only way RCB could finish in the top-four of the IPL 2024 points table is if the top three teams (currently Rajasthan, Kolkata and Hyderabad) finish the league stage with more than 16 points, while the other six sides end with not more than 12. In such a scenario, Bengaluru could progress to the playoffs as the fourth team with 14 points.

The probability of the same happening, though, is extremely low. While Rajasthan Royals are on 14 points, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Lucknow have 10 points. Further, three sides - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans - are on eight. There's expected to be a close tussle for the fourth spot. As of now, Bengaluru are way behind in the race.

RCB's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following their win over Hyderabad, Bengaluru next take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28. The two sides again clash on May 4, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB conclude the league stage of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings (May 9), Delhi Capitals (May 12) and Chennai Super Kings (May 18).

April 28: Bengaluru vs Gujarat, Narendra Modi Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

May 4: Bengaluru vs Gujarat, M Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 9: Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

May 12: Bengaluru vs Delhi, M Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 18: Bengaluru vs Chennai, M Chinnaswamy Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

