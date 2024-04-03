IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs KKR (Updated) ft. Sunil Narine and Rishabh Pant

Kolkata Knight Riders ascended to the pole position in the points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by 106 runs in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosted the match.

After winning the toss, KKR never looked back. Sunil Narine took up the aggressor's role, hitting 85 runs in only 39 balls with seven fours and as many sixes. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was promoted up the order at no. 3, smacked a 27-ball 54-run knock with five fours and three sixes.

Andre Russell also joined the party, hitting 41 runs in 19 balls with four fours and three sixes. Rinku Singh played a perfect cameo, hitting an eight-ball 26-run knock in the death overs to take the side to a whopping total of 272/7 in 20 overs.

Anrich Nortje scalped three wickets, conceding 59 runs in four overs. Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets with Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh claiming a wicket apiece.

In response, Delhi Capitals never looked in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (54) were the standout batters in the middle overs.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped three wickets apiece as Delhi Capitals got bundled out for 166 runs in 17.2 overs. Mitchell Starc picked up two scalps while Sunil Narine and Andre Russell pocketed a wicket.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2204 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 203 83* 67.66 144 140.97 - 2 - 17 8 2 R Parag (RR) 3 3 2 181 84* 181 113 160.17 - 2 - 13 12 3 H Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73 - 2 - 5 17 4 RR Pant (DC) 4 4 - 152 55 38 96 158.33 - 2 - 12 9 5 DA Warner (DC) 4 4 - 148 52 37 103 143.68 - 1 - 15 9 6 N Pooran (LSG) 3 3 2 146 64* 146 83 175.9 - 1 - 8 12 7 Q de Kock (LSG) 3 3 - 139 81 46.33 99 140.4 - 2 - 14 7 8 S Dhawan (PBKS) 3 3 - 137 70 45.66 103 133 - 1 - 16 4 9 SP Narine (KKR) 3 3 - 134 85 44.66 65 206.15 - 1 - 9 12 10 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 - 127 45 42.33 106 119.81 - - - 10 2

RCB skipper Virat Kohli continues to lead the batting standings, accumulating 203 runs from four innings. RR dashing batter Riyan Parag retained his second rank with 181 runs from three innings.

SRH hard-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen maintained his third position, amassing 167 runs from three innings. Rishabh Pant ascended from the 14th to the fourth rank with 152 runs.

David Warner ascended from the seventh to the fifth rank, scoring 148 runs. Nicholas Pooran (146), Quinton de Kock (139), and Shikhar Dhawan (137) slipped two spots each to occupy sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively.

Sunil Narine rocketed from the 46th to the ninth slot, racking up 134 runs. B Sai Sudharsan (127) slid two spots to make it to the 10th rank.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 106 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 - 2 MP Yadav (LSG) 2 2 48 8 - 41 6 3/14 6.83 5.12 8 - - 3 YS Chahal (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 55 6 3/11 9.16 5.5 10 - - 4 MM Sharma (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 93 6 3/25 15.5 7.75 12 - - 5 KK Ahmed (DC) 4 4 96 16 1 131 6 2/21 21.83 8.18 16 - - 6 AD Russell (KKR) 3 3 44 7.2 - 68 5 2/25 13.6 9.27 8.8 - - 7 Harshit Rana (KKR) 3 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 8 TA Boult (RR) 3 3 66 11 - 86 5 3/22 17.2 7.81 13.2 - - 9 N Burger (RR) 3 3 60 10 - 91 5 2/29 18.2 9.1 12 - - 10 GJ Maxwell (RCB) 4 3 48 8 - 59 4 2/23 14.75 7.37 12 - -

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman continues to be on top of the bowling standings with seven wickets. LSG speedster Mayank Yadav retained his second rank with six scalps, averaging 6.83.

Yuzvendra Chahal (6) and Mohit Sharma (6) continued to settle with the third and fourth ranks at 9.16 and 15.5 respectively. Khaleel Ahmed (6) moved up from the seventh to the fifth rank, averaging 21.83.

Andre Russell (5) moved up from the ninth to the sixth rank at 13.6. Harshit Rana (5) slipped from the fifth to the seventh rank at 14.4. Trent Boult (5) slipped two spots to make it to the eighth rank at 17.2.

Nandre Burger (5) descended from the eighth to the ninth slot at 18.2. Glenn Maxwell (4) also slipped one slot to the 10th position in the tally, at an average of 14.75.