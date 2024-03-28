IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs DC match (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals secured a 12-run win over Delhi Capitals in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

After losing the toss, Rajasthan Royals were tasked to bat first. Although their top three batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Jos Buttler (11) and Sanju Samson (15) failed to create an impact, Riyan Parag stood tall.

Parag went on to score 84* runs in 45 balls, featuring seven fours and six sixes. Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Dhruv Jurel (20) played vital knocks to take RR to 185/5 in 20 overs. All five Delhi Capitals bowlers scalped one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Delhi Capitals could rack up only 173/5 in 20 overs, losing the game by 12 runs. David Warner (49) and Mitchell Marsh (23) looked good at the start. However, after their dismissals, they kept losing wickets despite Tristan Stubbs (44*) scoring important runs.

Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets apiece, while Avesh Khan picked up a wicket for the Royals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 H Klaasen (SRH) 2 2 1 143 80* 143 63 226.98 - 2 - 4 15 2 R Parag (RR) 2 2 1 127 84* 127 74 171.62 - 1 - 8 9 3 V Kohli (RCB) 2 2 - 98 77 49 69 142.02 - 1 - 11 3 4 SV Samson (RR) 2 2 1 97 82* 97 66 146.96 - 1 - 6 6 5 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 2 2 - 95 63 47.5 42 226.19 - 1 - 7 9 6 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 2 2 - 89 64 44.5 53 167.92 - 1 - 3 7 7 SM Curran (PBKS) 2 2 - 86 63 43 64 134.37 - 1 - 9 1 8 S Dube (CSK) 2 2 1 85 51 85 51 166.66 - 1 - 6 6 9 R Ravindra (CSK) 2 2 - 83 46 41.5 35 237.14 - - - 9 6 10 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 2 - 82 45 41 70 117.14 - - - 6 1

Heinrich Klaasen continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 143 runs from two innings. RR no.4 batter Riyan Parag rocketed from the 30th spot to the second rank with 127 runs. Virat Kohli (98) slipped from the second to the third slot, with 98 runs.

Sanju Samson ascended from the eighth to the fourth spot with 97 runs. Abhishek Sharma (95), Tilak Varma (89), and Sam Curran (86) slipped two spots each to occupy the fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks, respectively.

Shivam Dube (85), Rachin Ravindra (83), and Sai Sudharsan (82) slid two spots each to make it to the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 59 6 4/29 9.83 7.37 8 1 - 2 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 2 2 42 7 - 27 3 2/13 9 3.85 14 - - 3 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 4 Harshit Rana (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 5 YS Chahal (RR) 2 2 36 6 - 44 3 2/19 14.66 7.33 12 - - 6 JJ Bumrah (MI) 2 2 48 8 - 50 3 3/14 16.66 6.25 16 - - 7 N Burger (RR) 2 2 36 6 - 59 3 2/29 19.66 9.83 12 - - 8 K Rabada (PBKS) 2 2 48 8 - 59 3 2/23 19.66 7.37 16 - - 9 SH Johnson (GT) 2 2 36 6 - 60 3 2/25 20 10 12 - - 10 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 61 3 2/20 20.33 7.62 16 - -

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman (6) continues to dominate the bowling standings after two matches. Harpreet Brar (3), T Natarajan (3), and Harshit Rana (3) retained their second, third, and fourth ranks at averages of 9, 10.66, and 11, respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3) propelled from the bottom to the fifth slot at 14.66. Jasprit Bumrah (3) slid one spot to secure the sixth slot at 16.66. Nandre Burger (3) ascended to the seventh slot, averaging 19.66.

Kagiso Rabada (3) and Spencer Johnson (3) descended two spots each to occupy the eighth and ninth slots at 19.66 and 20. Kuldeep Yadav (3) moved to the 10th position with an average of 20.33.