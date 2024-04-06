IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs RCB (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals secured a six-wicket comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 19th game of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After losing the toss, RCB was tasked to bat first on April 6. Faf du Plessis (44 in 33 balls) and Virat Kohli forged a whopping 125-run stand for the first wicket. Glenn Maxwell (1), Saurav Chauhan (9), and Cameron Green (5) failed to create an impact. Kohli single-handedly scored a beautiful unbeaten 113-run knock in 72 balls with 12 fours and four sixes. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star bowler for Rajasthan with two wickets.

In the chase, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal suffered a two-ball duck. However, it was more of a one-way traffic after that dismissal. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson (69 in 42 balls) posted a 148-run stand for the second wicket to keep their side on top of the game.

After Samson's dismissal, Buttler went on to score 100* runs in 58 balls. His knock featured nine fours and four sixes, steering the side to victory in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2204 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 - 29 12 2 R Parag (RR) 4 4 2 185 84* 92.5 117 158.11 - 2 - 14 12 3 SV Samson (RR) 4 4 1 178 82* 59.33 118 150.84 - 2 - 17 8 4 H Klaasen (SRH) 4 4 2 177 80* 88.5 87 203.44 - 2 - 6 17 5 Shubman Gill (GT) 4 4 1 164 89* 54.66 103 159.22 - 1 - 11 7 6 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 4 4 - 161 63 40.25 74 217.56 - 1 - 12 15 7 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 4 4 - 160 45 40 125 128 - - - 16 2 8 RR Pant (DC) 4 4 - 152 55 38 96 158.33 - 2 - 12 9 9 DA Warner (DC) 4 4 - 148 52 37 103 143.68 - 1 - 15 9 10 S Dube (CSK) 4 4 1 148 51 49.33 92 160.86 - 1 - 9 10

Virat Kohli, the former RCB skipper, continues to lead the batting standings with 316 runs from five innings at an average of 105.33 with two fifties and a century. Riyan Parag retained the second rank with 185 runs from four innings.

RR skipper Sanju Samson (178) rocketed from the 18th to the third position. Heinrich Klaasen (177), Shubman Gill (164), Abhishek Sharma (161), and Sai Sudharsan (160) slipped one rank each. They now occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions respectively.

Rishabh Pant (152), David Warner (148), and Shivam Dube (148) descended one slot each to make it to the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 4 4 84 14 - 89 8 3/11 11.12 6.35 10.5 - - 2 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 106 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 - 3 MM Sharma (GT) 4 4 96 16 - 131 7 3/25 18.71 8.18 13.71 - - 4 MP Yadav (LSG) 2 2 48 8 - 41 6 3/14 6.83 5.12 8 - - 5 N Burger (RR) 4 4 84 14 - 124 6 2/29 20.66 8.85 14 - - 6 KK Ahmed (DC) 4 4 96 16 1 131 6 2/21 21.83 8.18 16 - - 7 K Rabada (PBKS) 4 4 96 16 - 141 6 2/23 23.5 8.81 16 - - 8 AD Russell (KKR) 3 3 44 7.2 - 68 5 2/25 13.6 9.27 8.8 - - 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 3 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 10 TA Boult (RR) 4 4 84 14 - 116 5 3/22 23.2 8.28 16.8 - -

Yuzvendra Chahal (8) moved up from fourth to the top spot in the bowling standings. Mustafizur Rahman (7), Mohit Sharma (7), and Mayank Yadav (6) slipped one spot each to secure the second, third, and fourth ranks at 15.14, 18.71, and 6.83 respectively.

Nandre Burger (6) ascended from the 10th to the fifth rank at 20.66. Khaleel Ahmed (6) and Kagiso Rabada (6) descended one spot each to occupy sixth and seventh ranks at 21.83 and 23.5 respectively.

Andre Russell (5), Harshit Rana (5), and Trent Boult (5) slid one spot down each. They are the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots at 13.6, 14.4, and 23.2 respectively.