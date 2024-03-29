IPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for March 29 for RCB vs KKR match

The 10th match of IPL 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

RCB lost their first game of the season to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but bounced back to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their second match. Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik played a cameo to help the team chase down 177 runs successfully.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to keep the winning momentum going with an aim to jump up in the points table.

KKR, on the other hand, began their IPL 2024 campaign with a win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). They had their moment of their scare from Heinrich Klaasen but Harshit Rana bowled an excellent last over to secure a four-run win.

KKR and RCB have shared a storied rivalry and Friday's encounter is expected to be a thriller of a contest. To the delight of players, the weather conditions in Bengaluru are expected to be pleasant on Friday evening for a good game of cricket.

According to Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling is likely to be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature. The humidity will also be on the lower side, ranging in the 30s. There is no rain in the forecast and the cloud cover is also relatively less.

IPL 2024: RCB vs KKR Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, and Reece Topley.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, and Dushmantha Chameera.