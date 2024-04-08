IPL 2024 weather update: Chennai weather report for April 8 for CSK vs KKR match

The 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk Stadium on Monday, April 8.

The Knight Riders are among the only two teams that are still unbeaten in this IPL. They are currently placed second in the standings after Rajasthan Royals (RR). KKR have won all three games so far, and have six points in their kitty.

The Knight Riders are coming into the game on the back of a thumping 106-run victory over Delhi. KKR will look to keep their winning run going when they meet the Chennai Super Kings.

Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, began the IPL 2024 campaign exactly where they left off last year. They won their opening two games but a sudden dip in form saw them lose their next two. With two wins and as many defeats from games, the Super Kings find themselves fourth in the points table.

CSK went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in their last outing and will be desperate to turn their campaign around tonight.

With two teams vying for the two points on offer, the weather will play a crucial role in smoothly conducting a game. It will be hot and humid in Chennai on Monday evening. The temperature will hover around the 30 degrees Celsius mark during the game. However, the actual feeling will be around 35-36 degrees Celsius, due to excessive humidity, which is expected to be in the 80s.

Much to the delight of fans and players, there is no chance of precipitation in Chennai during the game. Thus, an uninterrupted game is expected to unfurl on Monday at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

What is the head-to-head record between CSK and KKR in IPL?

Both teams have storied histories in the IPL. While Chennai have won the title five times, the Knight Riders have emerged victorious two times, with their last title coming in 2014.

The two teams have met each other 29 times in the past, with CSK coming out on top on 18 occasions. Kolkata have won 10 games, while one match ended in no result. In IPL 2023, the two teams shared spoils, with each side winning one game.