IPL 2024 weather update: Chennai weather report for May 26 for KKR vs SRH Final

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. KKR have won the title twice, while Hyderabad have emerged victorious only once so far.

The Knight Riders finished at the top of the points table with 20 points from 14 games. They thrashed the SunRisers by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to reach their fourth IPL final. KKR have got a good four-day break and will be raring to go on Sunday in a bid to lift their third trophy. The last time they won the tournament was back in 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who is currently their mentor.

SRH, on the other hand, had to take the long route. After losing to Kolkata in Qualifier 1, they squared off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who made it to Qualifier 2 after beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Eliminator. The SunRisers stunned the Royals at Chepauk to set up a final date with the Knight Riders on Sunday.

A packed Chidambaram Stadium is expected on Sunday night when the two teams go up against each other for the coveted trophy.

Speaking of the weather conditions, the conditions will likely be hot and humid. The temperature is expected to hover between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius during the game. However, due to high humidity, which is expected to be around 70 percent, the actual feeling will be around 40 degrees Celsius.

Although there will be significant cloud cover during the game, there is no rainfall in the forecast for Chennai on Sunday. Thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between KKR and SRH in the IPL?

Historically, Kolkata have dominated whenever these two teams have met each other in the IPL. Out of 27 meetings, KKR have won 18 times while Hyderabad have emerged victorious on only nine occasions.

The two teams met each other twice in IPL 2024, with KKR taking the honors on both occasions.

