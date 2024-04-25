IPL 2024 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for April 25 for SRH vs RCB match

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

SRH have had a spectacular run this season, winning five out of their seven matches. They are currently third in the standings after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The SunRisers have been one of the destructive batting units, crossing the 250-plus run mark three times this season. They will look to continue their winning form and strengthen their position in the top four.

RCB, on the other hand, have had another dismal campaign. They languish at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with only one win from eight matches. The Royal Challengers will have to win every game from here to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four.

The two teams have already played against each other once in IPL 2024, with SRH winning by 25 runs after posting the highest-ever total (287/3) in the history of the tournament.

Another cracking contest beckons fans in Hyderabad tonight and fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers. It would be hot in Hyderabad as it has been over the last few days. The city witnessed rainfall on Saturday but the temperatures haven't gone down.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be on the lower side, ranging in the 30s. Moreover, there is no rain in the forecast as of now, and a full game is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between SRH and RCB in the IPL?

The two teams have played some exciting games in the past, including the IPL 2016 final, where the SunRisers prevailed over Bengaluru to lift the title.

These two teams have met 24 times in the past, with SRH coming out on top 13 times. RCB have won 10 games, while one match yielded no results.

