IPL 2024 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for March 27 for SRH vs MI match

The eighth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams have lost their first game of the season and will look to bounce back to winning ways. Mumbai went down against last year's runner-up Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. They successfully defended 168 runs to hand Mumbai their first defeat of IPL 2024.

SRH, on the other hand, almost pulled it off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. Chasing 209 runs, Heinrich Klaasen almost won it for the SunRisers but Harishit Rana's last over heroics helped KKR beat Hyderabad by four runs.

With both teams desperate for the two points up for grabs, an exciting clash is on the cards, and fans are expected to flock to the stadium in Hyderabad. Much to the delight of players and fans, the weather is expected to be pleasant for a game of cricket.

The temperature will hover between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less due to the low humidity levels. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of showers at all during the IPL 2024 game on Wednesday.

IPL 2024: SRH vs MI Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, and Nitish Reddy.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, and Kwena Maphaka.