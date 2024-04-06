IPL 2024 weather update: Jaipur weather report for April 6 for RR vs RCB match

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) go up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 6. The two teams have a storied history and will put their best foot forward to win today's match.

The Royals are one of the two teams that are still unbeaten in this year's cash-rich league. They have won three out of as many games, and are currently placed second after Kolkata Knight Riders, who boast a better net run rate.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in IPL 2024 so far. They have won only once in four games, and languish in eighth spot with two points. Their only win of the season came against Punjab Kings by four wickets at home.

Meanwhile, fans are worried about how the weather will pan out after a bolt of lightning was spotted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on the eve of the match, which went viral on social media. However, to everyone's delight, there is no rain in the forecast for Saturday, and an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

According to Accuweather, the temperature during the match will hover between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature given the humidity will be on the lower side. The air quality has also been deemed 'unhealthy' as per the aforementioned report.

What is the head-to-head record between RR and RCB in IPL?

Bengaluru and Rajasthan have faced each other 30 times in the IPL previously. The former have 15 times, while Rajasthan have emerged victorious on 12 occasions, with three games ending in no result.

The two teams met twice in IPL 2023, with the Royal Challengers coming out on top on both occasions.