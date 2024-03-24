IPL 2024 weather update: Jaipur weather report for March 24 for RR vs LSG match 

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader in IPL 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan missed a playoff berth last year, finishing fifth in the standings. Led by Sanju Samson, the winners of the inaugural season will look to go all the way and bring home their second trophy. For that to happen, RR will look to make a winning start to their IPL 2024 campaign.

Relatively a new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants have been consistent, making it to the playoffs in both seasons. However, they have struggled to cross the playoff hurdle. With Justin Langer at the helm now, LSG will hope to go all the way and bring home their maiden IPL trophy.

This will be the first game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It is expected to be hot and humid in Jaipur, given that it is an afternoon game. The temperature would hover around 35 degrees Celsius and would go down as the game progresses. Much to the delight of fans, there would be wind blowing in the ground, making it easy for players.

There is no chance of precipitation in the forecast, thus, an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

IPL 2024: RR vs LSG Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (wk/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Arshin Kulkarni.