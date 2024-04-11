IPL 2024 weather update: Mumbai weather report for April 11 for MI vs RCB match

In a blockbuster clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

Both teams have had dismal campaigns so far in this year's IPL. Marred by off-field controversy, Mumbai struggled to get going in their first three games. However, they bounced back in the last match, beating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs to get iff the mark.

MI are currently eighth in the IPL 2024 points table and will look to continue their winning momentum to move up in the standings.

RCB, meanwhile, find themselves just below Mumbai in the points table. They have managed to win just one out of their five games and will have to turn around their campaign quickly to remain in contention for a top-four finish.

Bengaluru's only win came against Punjab Kings at home. RCB have lost their last three games and it will take a special effort from them to beat a rejuvenated MI side.

With both teams vying for the two points on offer, it is expected to be a cracker of a contest. The weather conditions will also play a crucial role in tonight's game. It will be hot and humid in Mumbai and players need to drink a lot of fluid to keep themselves hydrated.

The temperature in Mumbai will hover around the 30 degrees Celsius mark. However, the actual feeling will be a degree or two more than the original temperature, with the humidity level ranging in the 70s.

Much to the relief of fans, who are expected to fill the Wankhede Stadium in huge numbers, there is no chance of showers at all during the game. The cloud cover is also very insignificant, and it is unlikely to cause any rain.

What is the head-to-head record between MI and RCB in IPL?

Mumbai and Bengaluru have rich histories in the IPL. While RCB are yet to lift the trophy, they reached the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016. MI, on the other hand, are the joint-most successful franchise, winning the title five times.

The two teams have met each other 32 times, with Mumbai coming out on top on 18 occasions. The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have won 14 times.