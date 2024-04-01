IPL 2024 weather update: Mumbai weather report for Arpil 1 for MI vs RR match

The 14th match of IPL 2024 will see five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

Mumbai have got off to the worst possible start to this year's campaign, losing both matches so far. Thus, they languish at the bottom of the points table, and are the only team that are yet to win a match in IPL 2024.

However, playing their first home game of the season, Hardik Pandya and company will look to bounce back and register their maiden victory.

RR, on the other hand, have had a contrasting journey so far in the tournament. They are placed third in the standings with two wins from as many games, separated from the top two teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings by NRR.

With both teams coming into this game with an eye for the two points on offer, a cracker of a contest beckons fans. The weather conditions are expected to be pleasant during the IPL 2024 game in Mumbai on Monday evening.

The temperature is expected to hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. The actual feeling would be a degree more than the original temperature. However, the humidity will be on the higher side, ranging in the 70s, and the players will have to drink plenty of liquid to keep themselves hydrated.

What is the head-to-head record between MI and RR in IPL 2024?

Mumbai and Rajasthan have a storied history in the IPL. While RR became the inaugural winners of the tournament in 2008, MI are one of the most successful teams in the competition, becoming the first team to win the title five times.

The two teams have met each other 27 times in the IPL, with Mumbai coming out on top in 15 games. The Royals, on the other hand, have won the remaining 12 matches. The home side have also won five of the last eight meetings between these two teams at Wankhede Stadium.