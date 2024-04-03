IPL 2024 weather update: Vizag weather report for April 3 for DC vs KKR match

The 16th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 3.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in this year's league. Kolkata are placed second in the standings after Rajasthan Royals (RR), having won both their games so far. They defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets, before getting the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets.

DC, on the other hand, had a dismal start to their IPL 2024 campaign, losing their first two games. However, they bounced back in their first home match of the season by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. Delhi are placed seventh in the points table and will look to maintain their winning run and move up the standings.

Both teams will be vying for a win tonight. The conditions will be hot and humid in Visakhapatnam and players will have to drink a lot of liquid to keep themselves hydrated.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be five degrees more than the original temperature due to excessive humidity, which is expected to range in the 80s.

However, there is no chance of precipitation at all, and fans can expect an uninterrupted game on Wednesday.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and KKR in IPL?

DC and KKR have been part of some scintillating games in the past. Their rivalry also has been neck-to-neck in the past seasons. The two teams have met each other 32 times, with the Knight Riders winning 16 times. The Capitals have emerged victorious on 15 occasions, while one game ended in a tie.

The last time they played against each other, Delhi had the last laugh, winning the match by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.