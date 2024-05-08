"IPL 2024 will be remembered as the worst umpiring season"- Top 10 funny memes after DC beat RR by 20 runs

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in the 56th match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday (May 7) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Courtesy of the victory, DC moved to fifth position in the points table and kept their playoff hopes alive.

After being asked to bat first, DC notched up a mammoth total of 221/8 in 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk (50), Abishek Porel (65), and Tristan Stubbs (41) starred for them in the batting department with impactful knocks. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets for RR.

In reply, Sanju Samson led his side from the front with a valiant knock of 86 (46). He did not get much support from the top and middle order batters, who departed after getting starts.

RR looked in a good position before Samson departed in the 16th over following a controversial umpiring decision. The Royals' chase got off track after that, as they kept losing wickets and could only reach 201/8 in 20 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between RR and DC on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We'll try to take the positives and move on"- DC captain Rishabh Pant after win against RR in IPL 2024 contest

After the conclusion of the match, DC skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the win, saying:

"The way our fast bowlers executed the yorkers, I think that's a positive. The way the tournament's going along, good to see that. Lot of positives to take from each and every match, even if we lose, we'll try to take the positives and move on. (On Kuldeep bowling the 18th) The thought was always there, we wanted to keep that over for Rovman and Donovan."

Pant continued:

"With Kuldeep, we knew that these players are going to have that problem. As always, Kuldeep delivered. It was close to par, you don't mind a cushion of 10-20 runs, but 220 was a good target. We were looking how the game was progressing, we didn't want to use the impact player option early. We tried to keep it as delayed as possible. You need a 6th/7th bowler at Delhi, will try to do that always."

SRH will square off against LSG in the next match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

