IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

It will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Irrespective of the result, the T20 league will have a new winner as neither RCB nor PBKS have won the coveted title even once. Both sides are evenly matches, so we could have a cracker of a finale on the cards.

Ad

Bengaluru have beaten Punjab in the last two clashes between the two sides in IPL 2025. But all that will matter on Tuesday is how the two sides turn up. Virat Kohli has been waiting for this moment since 2016, when RCB lost a close final to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has been sensational in the ongoing edition and will look to give it his all in the endeavor for IPL glory.

For Punjab, IPL 2025 has been nothing short of a dream run. Arguably the most underperforming side in the history of the T20 league, they have reached the final for only the second time, the previous instance being in 2014. PBKS have been led commendably by Shreyas Iyer, with a number of uncapped young Indian flourishing under him. Can they spoil Kohli's party by clinching the final?

Ad

Trending

IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final will be available on the Star Sports network channels. The live coverage of the final with start at 5:00 PM IST, while the grand closing ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The toss for the IPL 2025 final will be held at 7:00 PM, while the match will get underway at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final can be followed the JioHotstar app and the website. Fans will need a subscription to access JioHotstar. There are currently three annual plans being offered - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year), and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be purchased at ₹499/year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

For those who want to opt for a shorter duration plan, JioHotstar has three-month subscription plans - Super (₹299/3 months), Premium (₹499/3 months) and mobile (₹149/3 months). Further, Reliance Jio is also offering some JioHotstar subscription offers on recharge of a Jio SIM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More