IPL 2025 playoffs: How can RCB finish at No. 1 in the points table?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are prioritising a top-two finish to join the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 fixture in the playoffs. A win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be enough to help them attain their goal, but in an additional sidequest, the Rajat Patidar-led side also have the rare opportunity to finish at the top of the table.

RCB currently have 17 points to their name after the washout against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Their current net run-rate reads +0.255, while PBKS, who ended the league stage with 19 points, have a net run-rate of +0.372.

RCB will move to 19 points with a win over LSG in Lucknow on May 27, but to overcome the net run-rate difference with the first-placed PBKS, they will have to ensure a win by a margin of more than 34 runs, if they post 200 runs on the board. In the instance of RCB chasing, they will have to reach the target with at least 21 balls or 3.3 overs to spare.

The all-important Qualifier 1 clash is scheduled for May 29 in Mullanpur. PBKS confirmed their entry after a decisive win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on May 26.

RCB have topped the table just once in IPL history

The three-time finalists have topped the table on one occasion across their last 17 campaigns. During the seasons they reached the finals in 2009 and 2016, they finished third, and second, respectively.

During the 2016 edition, they were involved in a three-way tie with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders with 16 points apiece, but got the chance to play Qualifier 1 by virtue of a superior net run-rate.

However, they finished at the top during the 2011 IPL under Daniel Vettori. RCB finished with 19 points after amassing nine wins, while one match was a no-result. In that season, they lost Qualifier 1 to CSK, but made it to the finals after defeating MI in Qualifier 2. But they lost to CSK once again in the title clash in Chennai.

