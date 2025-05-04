IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs RR match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who were desperate for two points, have beaten the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run at the iconic Eden Gardens. It was the first match of the double-header on Sunday, May 4.

The main architect of the win was certainly Andre Russell, who clubbed a freakish 25-ball 57. After opting to bat first, KKR's runs read 121 at the end of 15 overs. But by then, they had sent Russell early, who just demolished all the bowlers for fun. As a result, KKR notched up 206/4.

In reply, RR looked lost altogether. They lost two wickets for eight runs before Riyan Parag entered the crease. The RR captain, with Sanju Samson unavailable, took charge of the run-chase and completely blew away KKR. In the 13th over bowled by Moeen Ali, Parag clubbed five back-to-back sixes and took the game deep.

He, however, fell five runs short of his hundred and KKR had the game in their pockets. However, Vaibhav Arora leaked 19 runs in the first five balls of the ultimate over. With RR needing three off the last ball, Arora finally nailed down the yorker to record a one-run win.

With this, KKR now have 11 points after as many matches. They have climbed to sixth on the With three more remaining games, KKR have a golden chance to qualify, considering they clinch six points on offer.

Despite the win, five teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points), Gujarat Titans (14 points), Mumbai Indians (14 points), Punjab Kings (13 points), and Delhi Capitals (12 points) still remain above them.

RR, meanwhile, have lost their ninth game. They remain at eighth spot with just two games remaining. Sandwiched between KKR and RR are Lucknow Super Giants with 10 points in as many games.

DC to knock SRH out on May 5?

After today's double-header Sunday, the caravan will move to Hyderabad, where the hosts SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will welcome Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, May 5.

SRH's campaign is on a knife-edge, with them winning just three of their 10 fixtures so far. A loss to Delhi will make them the third team after RR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to get eliminated from IPL 2025 playoffs race.

Delhi, meanwhile, started their season with five wins in their first six games. They looked destined to qualify. However, since then, they have recorded just one win and four losses. With 12 points after 10 games, even they are desperate for two crucial points. However, a loss would not eliminate them as of yet.

