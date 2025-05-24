IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs SRH match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dropped from second to third position in the IPL 2025 points table after a defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday. Despite Phil Salt's quickfire half-century, the Bengaluru-based franchise lost by 42 runs against SRH at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

RCB's stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first in Lucknow. The decision backfired as Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94-run knock guided SRH to 231/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing 232, RCB got bowled out for 189 runs in 19.5 overs.

Courtesy of the 42-run defeat, RCB have slipped to the third position in the IPL 2025 points table. Their net run rate has dropped to +0.255, allowing the Punjab Kings to attain the second spot in the standings.

On the other side, the SunRisers Hyderabad have added two points to their tally. SRH now have 11 points after 13 matches. They continue to hold the eighth position in the table. SRH's next league match is against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi on May 25.

Can Punjab Kings overtake Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 points table?

Punjab Kings have moved up from third to second position in the IPL 2025 points table after RCB's defeat against SRH. The Kings will have an opportunity to become the tabletoppers on May 24. If the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit beat the Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match, the Kings will overtake the Gujarat Titans and become the new tabletoppers.

The Kings have 17 points, and if they win by a decent margin against the Delhi-based franchise, they will almost seal their place in the Top 2 of the standings. On the other side, Delhi have zero chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They will aim to sign off on a winning note.

