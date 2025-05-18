IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have taken the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table after a 10-run win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 18. This victory boosted PBKS' points tally to 17 after 12 matches in the league.
The Kings have almost locked their place in the playoffs after the victory. Playing at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, PBKS posted 219/5 on the board in their 20 overs and then restricted the Royals to 209/7 to win the contest.
Following Punjab Kings' win, Gujarat Titans dropped to the third position in the IPL 2025 points table. The Titans have 16 points from 12 matches, one point fewer than both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings. Here are the updated standings:
Punjab Kings had an opportunity to leapfrog RCB in the standings to take the top spot. However, they won by only 10 runs and couldn't overtake Bengaluru's net run rate.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals continue to languish in the ninth position. The Jaipur-based franchise have only six points from 13 matches. They will play their last league match against Chennai Super Kings on May 20, in Delhi.
Gujarat Titans can become IPL 2025 league leaders with win over Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022 winners, Gujarat Titans, dropped from first to third in the IPL 2025 points table following RCB's washed-out game against Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS' win on Sunday afternoon. However, they can return to the top of the standings if they beat the Delhi Capitals in their ongoing contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
GT captain Shubman Gill elected to bowl after winning the toss in Delhi. The decision has not worked in GT's favor, though, as KL Rahul's half-century has powered the home team to 169/3 in 18 overs.
