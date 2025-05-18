IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have KKR been knocked out of the race to the playoffs after the washout against RCB?

Kolkata Knight Riders's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain without the toss taking place on Saturday, May 17. Both teams shared a point each, with the result effectively ending KKR's hope for a place in the knockouts.

With the IPL resuming after a gap of nine days, KKR needed to gather momentum quickly and have luck on their side. Prior to the league's halt, they played against Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens and lost their last home game, making their path to the knockouts even tougher.

The defending champions needed to win the match against RCB and their last league game, and then hope for other results to go their way. However, with rain playing spoilsport and not allowing play on Saturday, KKR had to settle for one point instead of two, which ended their hopes of a spot in the playoffs.

How did KKR's IPL 2025 season pan out?

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a very topsy-turvy season so far as they failed to mount a respectable title defense.

Of their 13 games so far, the Kolkata-based franchise have won five, lost six, while two games were washouts, where they had to share a point each.

Varun Chakaravarthy has been the franchise's highest wicket-taker so far this season, with 17 scalps to his name at an average of 19.35 and economy of 7. Captain Ajinkya Rahane is leading their scoring charts, with 375 runs in 11 innings with three half-centuries to his name. He has scored at an average of 37.5 and a strike-rate of 146.48.

KKR will play their last game of the season against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday, May 25. They will be looking to win the game and ensure they bow out of the competition on a high.

