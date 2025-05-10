IPL 2025 set to resume next week, remaining matches to be played pan-India – Reports

In a piece of optimistic news for cricket fans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to resume next week. The remaining matches will be played pan-India, barring Dharamsala.
The season came to a halt after match 58 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was halted after 10.2 overs, citing floodlight failure and power outage at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8.
On Friday, the IPL governing body confirmed that the matches will be suspended for one week due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
According to a report by The Times of India, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after the neighboring country reached out to the Indian authorities earlier on Saturday, May 10. The report added that normalcy will return soon.
IPL 2025 - Overseas players to return to respective franchises
The overseas players who are on their way back home have been asked to rejoin their respective IPL franchises at the earliest. The foreign players reportedly panicked after the airspace in Dharamsala was closed by the local administration. They returned to Delhi via a special train.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ensure the smooth conduct of the remaining IPL 2025 matches by ensuring proper arrangements.
Earlier, former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the remaining games will be held as soon as possible by citing the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, when the UAE hosted the matches. The former India skipper said (via Hindustan Times):
“Even where there were so many problems in 2020 and 2021, the IPL was still completed. The BCCI is so efficient that they will certainly complete the IPL.”
“BCCI will definitely complete IPL. It’s a seven-day break, the tournament will be extended by seven days as well if needed,” he added.
A total of 12 league matches, including PBKS vs DC, are likely to be played ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and PBKS, who are second and fourth in the latest points table, are in the hunt for their maiden title in the 18th edition of the tournament.
