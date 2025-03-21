IPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

IPL 2025 will get underway with a high-octane clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22. There will be a total of 12 double-headers, with the first of those to be played March 23. As many as 70 league matches and four playoff games will be held across 13 venues.

The last league match of IPL 2025 will be contested between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 18. Qualifier 1 as well as the Eliminator will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21 respectively. Qualifier 2 and the final will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 23 and May 25 respectively.

All the day matches of IPL 2025 will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the evening games will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their home games at two different venues.

IPL 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of IPL 2025 matches can be watched on Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the live coverage of the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will get underway at 5:30 PM.

A grand opening ceremony has been planned ahead of the first match, which will start at 6:00 PM.

IPL 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of IPL 2025 matches can be watched on the JioStar app as well as the website. Fans will need to purchase a subscription plan to watch the matches live.

Reliance Jio recently announced a special offer for cricket fans for IPL 2025. With a Jio SIM card and a plan of ₹299, fans can watch live stream of all IPL 2025 matches. The ₹299 plan offers 90-day free JioHotstar on TV/ Mobile in 4K. The scheme also includes 50-day free JioFiber, which includes 800-plus TV channels, more than 11 OTT apps and unlimited WiFi as well.

