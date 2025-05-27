IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Rishabh Pant and Jitesh Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 70th match of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. RCB defeated LSG by six wickets with eight balls to spare.

The Challengers won the toss and chose to field first. Mitchell Marsh (67 off 37) and Rishabh Pant (118* off 61) put on a 152-run partnership for the second wicket, guiding the Super Giants to a total of 227/3. Rishabh Pant scored his second IPL century to end the season on a positive note.

In response, Phil Salt provided a brisk start with 30 off 19 balls, while Virat Kohli (54 off 30) took over the momentum, scoring his eighth fifty of the season. Jitesh Sharma (85* off 33) played the match-winning knock, scoring his maiden IPL fifty in a 107-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal (41* off 23).

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 14 14 1 679 108* 52.23 437 155.37 1 5 - 78 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 14 14 2 649 93* 54.08 415 156.38 - 6 - 62 24 3 SA Yadav (MI) 14 14 5 640 73* 71.11 381 167.97 - 5 - 64 32 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 13 13 - 627 117 48.23 383 163.7 1 6 2 56 37 5 V Kohli (RCB) 13 13 3 602 73* 60.2 407 147.91 - 8 - 61 19 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 7 KL Rahul (DC) 13 13 4 539 112* 59.88 359 150.13 1 3 - 52 21 8 JC Buttler (GT) 14 13 4 538 97* 59.77 330 163.03 - 5 1 52 24 9 N Pooran (LSG)

14 14 2 524 87* 43.66 267 196.25 - 5 1 38 31 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 14 14 4 514 97* 51.4 299

171.90 - 5 - 44 40

Sai Sudharsan leads the chart alongside his opening partner, Shubman Gill, with 679 and 649 runs, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav (640), Mitchell Marsh (627), and Virat Kohli (602) complete the top five positions in the table. Virat Kohli has jumped from the sixth to the fifth spot at a strike rate of 147.91.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, and Shreyas Iyer conclude the table with 559, 539, 539, 524, and 514 runs, respectively. Nicholas Pooran jumps from the tenth spot to fill in the ninth spot at a strike rate of 196.25.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 14 14 294 49 - 406 23 4/18 17.65 8.28 12.78 2 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 14 14 330 55 - 435 23 4/41 18.91 7.9 14.34 1 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 14 14 298 49.4 - 423 19 4/26 22.26 8.51 15.68 1 - 4 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 14 13 290 48.2 1 414 18 3/16 23 8.56 16.11 - - 6 JJ Bumrah (MI) 10 10 236 39.2 - 249 17 4/22 14.64 6.33 13.88 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 14 14 231 38.3 - 351 17 3/30 20.64 9.11 13.58 - - 8 CV Varun (KKR) 13 13 300 50 - 383 17 3/22 22.52 7.66 17.64 - - 9 VG Arora (KKR) 12 12 255 42.3 1 430 17 3/29 25.29 10.11 15 - - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 12 12 251 41.5 - 409 16 4/28 25.56 9.77 15.68 2 -

Noor Ahmad leads the chart with 24 wickets, while Prasidh Krishna closely follows with 23 wickets. Trent Boult has picked 19 wickets to occupy the third position. Josh Hazlewood and Arshdeep Singh have picked 18 wickets to occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked 17 wickets besides Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora to fill the sixth to ninth positions. Harshal Patel completes the table with 16 wickets at an economy of 9.8.

