IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs DC match (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings faced the Delhi Capitals in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The match was called off due to a faulty floodlight, with a point being awarded to each side.

PBKS won the toss and chose to bat first. They were fearless with their batting, scoring 122 runs in 10.1 overs before the match was abandoned. Priyansh Arya scored 70 runs off 34 balls while Prabhsimran Singh remained unbeaten on 50 off 28. T Natarajan was the only bowler to pick up a wicket.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Yadav (MI) 12 12 4 510 68* 63.75 299 170.56 - 3 - 51 26 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 - 509 82 46.27 332 153.31 - 5 - 56 16 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 11 11 1 508 90 50.8 333 152.55 - 5 - 51 16 4 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 5 JC Buttler (GT) 11 11 4 500 97* 71.42 305 163.93 - 5 1 49 22 6 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 12 12 1 487 91 44.27 285 170.87 - 5 1 52 24 7 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 12 12 1 473 75 43 306 154.57 - 5 - 46 25 8 P Arya (PBKS) 12 12 - 417 103 34.75 214 194.85 1 2 1 42 28 9 N Pooran (LSG) 11 11 1 410 87* 41 204 200.98 - 4 - 34 34 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 11 11 3 405 97* 50.62 224 180.8 - 4 1 27 27

Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), Shubman Gill (508), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) occupy the top five slots at strike rates of 170.56, 153.31, 152.55, 143.46, and 163.93, respectively.

Prabhsimran Singh jumps to the sixth (previously seventh) with 487 runs at a strike rate of 170.87 after scoring his fourth consecutive fifty of the season. Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the seventh spot with 473 runs. Priyansh Arya jumps to the eighth spot with 417 runs at a strike rate of 194.85 from 12 games. Nicholas Pooran and Shreyas Iyer, with 410 and 405 runs, occupy the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 11 11 258 43 - 329 20 4/41 16.45 7.65 12.9 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 12 12 258 43 - 345 20 4/18 17.25 8.02 12.9 2 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 12 12 253 42.1 - 358 18 4/26 19.88 8.49 14.05 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 11 258 43 - 311 15 3/22 20.73 7.23 17.2 - - 7 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 8 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 11 11 246 41 - 369 15 4/17 24.6 9 16.4 1 - 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 12 12 246 41 - 408 15 3/25 27.2 9.95 16.4 - - 10 R Sai Kishore (GT) 11 11 177 29.3 - 247 14 3/30 17.64 8.37 12.64 - -

Prasidh Krishna remains at the first spot with 20 wickets at an economy of 7.65. Noor Ahmad has also taken 20 wickets this season at an economy of 8.02. Josh Hazlewood (18) and Trent Boult (18) occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Varun Chakravarthy is in fifth place with 17 wickets. Arshdeep Singh occupies the sixth spot with 16 wickets alongside Vaibhav Arora. Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Sai Kishore complete the top 10 with 15,15 and 14 wickets, respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 9.

