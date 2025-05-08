IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs DC match (Updated) ft. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings faced the Delhi Capitals in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The match was called off due to a faulty floodlight, with a point being awarded to each side.
PBKS won the toss and chose to bat first. They were fearless with their batting, scoring 122 runs in 10.1 overs before the match was abandoned. Priyansh Arya scored 70 runs off 34 balls while Prabhsimran Singh remained unbeaten on 50 off 28. T Natarajan was the only bowler to pick up a wicket.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), Shubman Gill (508), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) occupy the top five slots at strike rates of 170.56, 153.31, 152.55, 143.46, and 163.93, respectively.
Prabhsimran Singh jumps to the sixth (previously seventh) with 487 runs at a strike rate of 170.87 after scoring his fourth consecutive fifty of the season. Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the seventh spot with 473 runs. Priyansh Arya jumps to the eighth spot with 417 runs at a strike rate of 194.85 from 12 games. Nicholas Pooran and Shreyas Iyer, with 410 and 405 runs, occupy the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Prasidh Krishna remains at the first spot with 20 wickets at an economy of 7.65. Noor Ahmad has also taken 20 wickets this season at an economy of 8.02. Josh Hazlewood (18) and Trent Boult (18) occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively.
Varun Chakravarthy is in fifth place with 17 wickets. Arshdeep Singh occupies the sixth spot with 16 wickets alongside Vaibhav Arora. Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Sai Kishore complete the top 10 with 15,15 and 14 wickets, respectively.
Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 9.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS