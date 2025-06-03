IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for June 3 for RCB vs PBKS Final match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Fans will get a new winner this time, as RCB and PBKS have yet to lift the IPL trophy.

Both teams have played excellent cricket throughout the tournament and deservedly secured their place in the final. They finished in the top two after the league stage and clashed in Qualifier 1, where the Royal Challengers triumphed to book a place in the final.

RCB reduced PBKS to a club side, bowling them out for 101 and then chasing down the target in just 10 overs to script a historic victory. Bengaluru and Virat Kohli will be keen to end their 18-year wait and lift the trophy they have yearned for.

On the other hand, Punjab had to take a long route to reach the final. After suffering a heavy defeat to RCB, they faced the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a place in the final after 11 years. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front to knock out the five-time champions and end their dream run in IPL 2025, where they won eight of their last 11 games.

After their hard-fought win over MI a few nights ago, PBKS will be gunning to have another good outing on Tuesday and return home with their maiden IPL trophy.

With the IPL 2025 trophy on line, both sides will give it their all to lift the coveted prize. The stakes are at an all-time high, and fans will turn up in huge numbers to witness the epic showdown. However, to the dismay of fans, there is a slight chance of showers during the match hours, which might cause delays.

Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI also witnessed rainfall, which delayed the start of the proceedings, and this might be the case again tonight.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius. However, with high humidity levels, which will likely range over 50 percent, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees more than the original temperature.

"Take the bulls by the horns" - PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer on facing RCB's bowling

Bengaluru have been perennial underachievers in the IPL, mainly due to their weak links in the bowling. However, they have worked on that aspect and have had one of the best bowling attacks this year. They were on show when they bowled out Punjab for 101 runs, with Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma returning with three wickets each.

Ahead of Tuesday's final, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer spoke about RCB's bowling attack, saying they are ready for the challenge. He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"I would just like to say that we are on a different wicket right now. And definitely they have been bowling very well throughout. It's important to adapt as quickly as possible. And see to it that you are up for the challenge. And take the bulls by the horns."

