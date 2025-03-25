IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for March 25 for GT vs PBKS match

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams had a relatively poor IPL 2024 campaign and will look to set the record straight from the very first game.

GT witnessed a transition in leadership from Hardik Pandya to Shubman Gill and it impacted their results. After winning the title in 2022 and finishing as runner-up in 2023, many expected Gujarat to continue their dream run. However, they faced roadblocks last year and could only win five out of 12 matches, while two games were abandoned due to incessant rainfall.

The Titans would look to come up with better performances this season and qualify for the playoffs, having added some quality players to their ranks at the 2025 mega auction.

The Punjab Kings, one of the underachievers in the IPL, have assembled arguably their best squad in history under the leadership of skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting. Despite that, PBKS players will have to perform beyond their abilities to win their maiden IPL trophy.

For the first game of IPL 2025 at this venue, fans are expected to fill the Narendra Modi Stadium in huge numbers. However, the conditions will be extremely hot, and with the soaring temperatures, there is a chance of people getting dehydrated easily.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, the humidity level will be on the lower side. Moreover, there is no chance of precipitation, thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

"Overall vision for this team is to win the IPL" - Ricky Ponting ahead of PBKS' IPL 2025 opener vs GT

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said he aims to create the best Punjab Kings team ever before pointing out that their overall vision is to win the IPL.

Ponting was handed over the reins of the head coach after he parted ways with the Delhi Capitals at the end of the last season. The Tasmanian brings in a wealth of experience, having been part of the IPL for several seasons now.

Ahead of PBKS' first game, Ponting said (via India Today):

“The overall vision for this team is to win the IPL. I told the guys on the very first day when I joined the camp in Dharamshala that we were going to create and become the greatest Punjab Kings team that's played. That's the journey that we're on and that doesn't happen overnight. You've got to create that."

PBKS finished second from bottom in IPL 2024, winning five and losing nine out of 14 league games.

