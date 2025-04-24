IPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for April 24 for RCB vs RR match

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this fixture on Thursday, April 24.

RCB have had a good run in this year's cash-rich league so far. They have won five out of eight matches and occupy the fourth spot on the table with 10 points and an NRR of +0.472. The Royal Challengers are coming off a comprehensive victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will look to keep the momentum going as the playoff race heats up.

RR, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive in IPL 2025 so far. The Royals have won only two out of eight games and currently find themselves in the eighth spot with four points and an NRR of -0.633. They have lost their last four games and will be desperate to return to winning ways tonight to keep their playoff hope alive.

With two blockbuster sides going at each other, a full house at the Chinnaswamy is expected on Thursday night. Much to the delight of fans, the weather forecast suggests clear skies and low humidity levels, unlike the last time when Bengaluru hosted a game, which was reduced to a 14-over contest.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, though the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees lower due to low humidity levels. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall during the match hours. Thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

"We have not played good cricket in our home matches" - RCB skipper Rajat Patidar ahead of home game against RR

RCB have played three games at home in IPL 2025 and have lost all of them. Ahead of another game at Chinnaswamy, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar acknowledged that they haven't played well at home and will look to adapt to the situation as early as possible.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the RR clash, Patidar said (via Cricbuzz):

"Obviously, we have not played good cricket in our home matches, and of course, you have to talk about the toss... I think it's not in my hand. So let's see and talking about approach, definitely [there will be a relook], because this time, the wickets [here] are a bit tricky over here, tricky and unpredictable, but that is not an excuse. So we will try to adapt the situation as quick as possible."

