IPL 2025 weather update: Chandigarh weather report for April 20 for PBKS vs RCB match

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will host the contest.

The two teams met each other in their last game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. PBKS prevailed over the home side in a low-scoring, rain-marred encounter. RCB scored 95/9 in their regulated 14 overs, which the visitors chased down with 11 balls to spare.

RCB, currently fifth in the standings, will look to return the favor in the upcoming fixture. They have a 100 percent win record in away games this season and will look to continue their winning streak.

PBKS, on the other hand, have exceeded all expectations in IPL 2025. They have won five out of seven games and are placed third in the standings with 10 points and an NRR of +0.308. A win tonight will propel them to the top of the table as they look to inch closer to the playoffs.

Two in-form sides will face off on Sunday afternoon, a cracking contest that fans will not want to miss. The weather is expected to be partly sunny, with minimal chances of rainfall.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will be on the lower side, so the actual feeling will be a degree less than the actual temperature.

Moreover, there is approximately a seven percent chance of rainfall during the match hours. As a result, there could be some rain interruptions. However, there is almost no chance of a washout.

"Everyone has a role to play in the team" - Marco Jansen on PBKS's success mantra

PBKS all-rounder Marco Jansen recently gave a sneak peek into the team's formula for success this season. The South African cricketer stated that everyone has a defined role in the team, which makes it easier for players to execute.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the game against RCB, Jansen said (via Cricbuzz):

"Everyone has a role to play in the team. I tried to do that (whatever role was given to me) to my best. I like to bowl in the PowerPlay, but [am] ready to bowl in any situation. We know what's expected from us when we walk on the field, it makes it lot easier for us."

