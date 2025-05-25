IPL 2025 weather update: Delhi weather report for May 25 for SRH vs KKR match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match of Sunday's doubleheader at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams, which were part of the final last year, are out of playoff contention and will look to finish the season on a winning note.

Reigning champions KKR have been very inconsistent in this year's cash-rich league. They have failed to seize clutch moments and, as a result, failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Knight Riders, currently seventh in the points table with 12 points in 13 matches, will look to end their campaign with a win tonight.

SRH, on the other hand, have found some momentum with two back-to-back wins in their last two games. The SunRisers will be keen to end their IPL 2025 campaign with three wins on the trot. They are eighth in the table with 11 points, but have a chance to move further up if they return with a win.

With a rematch of the IPL 2024 final, albeit in a different plot, fans will likely turn up in huge numbers to see the star play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The weather conditions are expected to be mostly clear with no chances of precipitation.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, due to 60 percent humidity, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees more than the actual temperature. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of a shower in the forecast; thus, fans can enjoy a full 40 overs of the contest.

"Wherever you bowl him, he's taken wickets" - SRH skipper Pat Cummins on Eshan Malinga

Despite a very ordinary campaign, SRH have had a few positives – one of them being the emergence of Eshan Malinga. The 24-year-old fast bowler has picked up 10 wickets in six matches. He has a lot of variations up his sleeve, which have helped him find success in all phases of the innings.

Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins also spoke highly of Malinga, saying via Cricbuzz:

"He's been great. Wherever you bowl him, he's taken wickets. He's got plenty of tools - the fast yorker and the great dipping slower ball. Has been a find this season."

