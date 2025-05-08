IPL 2025 weather update: Dharamsala weather report for May 8 for PBKS vs DC match

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala will host the all-important encounter on Thursday, May 8.

Ad

With the tournament approaching its business end, every game is crucial for each side. Thus, PBKS, who are on a two-game winning run, will look to continue the momentum to strengthen their place in the top four. They are placed third in the standings with 15 points and an NRR of +0.376, including seven wins and three defeats in 11 games.

On the other hand, DC have slipped to fifth position with two defeats in a row and a washout in their last three outings. The Capitals have 13 points to their name from 11 games, with an NRR of +0.362, including six wins and four defeats. They must bounce back against PBKS to keep themselves in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Ad

Trending

With two sides vying for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans in Dharamsala tonight. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the match, with no chances of rainfall.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the match hours. Although there are chances of rainfall in the afternoon, the forecast suggests that the skies will remain clear during the match with no rainfall at all.

Ad

DC vs PBKS clash to go ahead as per schedule amid tensions with Pakistan

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, there were serious doubts regarding the game between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. There were talks about shifting the game to a new venue.

However, the Indian Government has given the nod to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the IPL 2025 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, via the Economic Times.

Ad

However, the match between Punjab and the Mumbai Indians, scheduled for May 11, has been shifted from Dharamsala to Mumbai. A new date for the game will be updated soon.

"BCCI gets clearance from the government to host tomorrow's match in Dharamshala, but the May 11 match shifted to Mumbai from Dharmshala, the fresh date for the match will be updated soon," ANI quoted a BCCI official as saying via Economic Times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More