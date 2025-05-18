IPL 2025 weather update: Jaipur weather report for May 18 for RR vs PBKS match

By Ankush Das
Modified May 18, 2025 09:08 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

The first match of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It is an important game for PBKS to remain in the race for the playoffs.

PBKS are currently ranked third in the standings with 15 points from 11 matches, including seven wins and three defeats. They have strengthened their playoff chances after winning their last two games. The Australian trio of Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis haven't returned after the break, and Punjab will miss their services.

RR, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the competition. They have won just three out of 12 games and are second from the bottom in the points table. The Royals will miss the services of Jofra Archer, who hasn't returned from England for the final two league games. Skipper Sanju Samson, meanwhile, has recovered from injury and is available for selection.

RR are playing their final home game of the season, and despite their below-average campaign this year, a full house is expected at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The conditions will be hot and humid during the match hours, with no chances of rain.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius. However, to the delight of fans, the humidity will be lower, ranging in the 20s. Moreover, there are no chances of rain in the forecast, meaning fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

"The way we're going to play is going to be very similar" - PBKS bowling coach James Hopes

The Punjab Kings will miss some key players going into the business end of IPL 2025. However, their bowling coach James Hopes didn't seem too perturbed about it, and asserted that they will play with the same structure.

Talking to reporters, as quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"I think we'll go in with a pretty similar structure, even if there's some different players that are in those roles, the way we're going to play is going to be very similar."
Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
