IPL 2025 weather update: Kolkata weather report for April 8 for KKR vs LSG match

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. This fixture was initially scheduled on Sunday but had to be rescheduled due to Ram Navami processions in the city.

Both teams have had a mixed run in this year's cash-rich league. They have won two out of four games and are stranded in the middle of the standings with four points each.

KKR and LSG have had their respective problems that have plagued them in IPL 2025. The home side has struggled largely due to the lack of power-packed opening partnerships. Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock have fired sporadically and will look to put up a good partnership tonight as Kolkata aim to enter the top four with a win.

LSG also have similar batting woes, with their skipper Rishabh Pant yet to find his footing in the new team. The southpaw has aggregated only 19 runs in four matches at an average of 4.75. He will be in focus as the Super Giants look to make it two wins in a row for the first time in IPL 2025.

Although it is a day game on a weekday, Kolkata fans, who are known for their passion for their sport, are still expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers. According to AccuWeather, conditions are likely to be pleasant with clear skies during the match hours.

The temperature will be below 30 degrees Celsius, hovering between 27 and 29 degrees. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees more than the original temperature due to high humidity levels, which is expected to be in the 70s.

Moreover, there is no cloud cover, meaning there won't be any rain interruptions during the high-profile encounter.

"The pitch, hopefully, plays like it played in the last game" - KKR assistant coach Ottis Gibson

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the KKR camp and the Eden Gardens pitch curator. However, it seems to have died down a bit after the Knight Riders got a wicket to their liking, where they thrashed the SunRisers Hyderabad by 80 runs.

Speaking ahead of the LSG clash, KKR's assistant coach Ottis Gibson wished to have a similar wicket that was used for the Hyderabad clash. He said via Cricbuzz:

"The pitch, hopefully, plays like it played in the last game. Of course it's a day game, so the pitch won't change much over 40 overs of cricket. We've prepared ourselves to play in any sort of surface. But if the surface is similar to the one we had in the last game, then hopefully that will be a benefit for us."

