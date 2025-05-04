IPL 2025 weather update: Kolkata weather report for May 4 for KKR vs RR match

The first match of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens. While KKR are still fighting for a place in the playoffs, RR have been eliminated.

Kolkata have had a mixed outing in IPL 2025 so far, winning four and losing five out of 10 games, while one match was abandoned due to rain. The reigning IPL champions are placed seventh with nine points and an NRR of +0.271. KKR won their previous game against the Delhi Capitals and will look to continue the momentum.

RR, on the other hand, has been a shadow of itself this season. The Royals have won just three out of 11 games, have six points to their name, and have an NRR of -0.780. Rajasthan lost their previous match against the Mumbai Indians and will look to bounce back to salvage some pride.

The passionate-looking Kolkata fans are expected to fill the stadium in big numbers. However, to the fans' dismay, several rain interruptions may occur. According to Accuweather, there is a chance of rainfall throughout the day, which could cause severe delays.

The conditions will also be extremely hot and humid, with temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius. There will also be severe wind gusts during the match hours.

"Our destiny is still in our own hands" - KKR all-rounder Rovman Powell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rovman Powell believes his side still has a good chance of making it to the playoffs. The West Indian also stressed that the first half of IPL 2025 is now in the history books, and they are now focused on winning all their remaining games.

Powell said, as quoted by ESPN:

"At the start of the season, it's a position that we wouldn't want to find ourselves in, but our destiny is still in our own hands, and that's a good place to be. We have four games that we need to win, and we can't look at the holistic picture right now. We have to look at it one game at a time, and our opponent for the next one."

"You can't get too desperate; you must still trust the process. It's not just an important phase for us as a team, but it's an important phase for all the teams - even the teams that are leading, or [are] in the top-four spots at the moment. It's [about] who, at this point, plays the better cricket. Whatever happened before in the first half of the competition is history. We all know that the IPL is won by a team that finds momentum at the back-end of the competition. And if we can do that, we give ourselves the best chance of being back champions," he added.

