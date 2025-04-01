IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 1 for LSG vs PBKS match

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. Both teams have won one game so far in the tournament.

Ad

Punjab defeated the Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in the only match they have played so far this season. PBKS are currently fifth in the standings with two points under their belt. There were plenty of positives for the Punjab-based franchise from the last game, and they will look to continue the winning run to move up in the points table.

LSG, on the other hand, have had a mixed IPL 2025 tournament so far. They lost their opening game against the Delhi Capitals by one wicket but bounced back to winning ways by defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad. The Super Giants are currently placed third in the standings and have two points from as many matches.

Ad

Trending

With the upcoming fixture being the first home game for the Super Giants (LSG), fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers in the stadium to support their favorite players. Pleasant conditions are expected, with no chances of rainfall tonight.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 28 and 32. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a few degrees less than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall during the match hours, meaning fans can experience an uninterrupted game.

Ad

"It's fair for a home side to have the home ground advantage" - PBKS bowling coach James Hopes

Former Australian all-rounder James Hopes asserted that host teams have every right to take the home advantage. Lucknow are likely to prepare a spin-friendly wicket, and Hopes reiterated they are ready for the challenge.

Addressing reports on the eve of the game, PBKS bowling coach Hopes said via Tribune:

"I think it's fair for a home side to have the home ground advantage. If you have a spin heavy attack, you can play on a spinning wicket. We have to prepare accordingly. There are no teams in this tournament that cannot play on a turning track," Hopes said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback