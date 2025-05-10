IPL 2025: Who is at the top of the points table; Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings amid suspension

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been suspended for a week. The announcement was made on Friday, May 9, after the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday, May 8.

57 matches have been completed so far, excluding the game between PBKS and DC that was called off midway. With the IPL 2025 season currently suspended, Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the top of the points table. They have 16 points from 11 matches with eight wins and three defeats, with a net run rate of +0.793.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) follow them in the second position with the same number of points but are behind only on net run rate (+0.482). Punjab Kings with 15 points are placed third, while Mumbai Indians (MI) are fourth with 14 points, making up the top four teams amid the suspension.

Suryakumar Yadav leads the Orange Cap race, Prasidh Krishna holds Purple Cap amid IPL 2025 suspension

The IPL 2025 season has seen some brilliant performances from individuals throughout the season so far. Talking about runs, Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav is at the top of the list, leading the Orange Cap race.

The MI batter has scored 510 runs from 12 matches at an average of 63.75 and a strike-rate of 170.56 with three half-centuries. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan with 509 runs, Shubman Gill with 508 runs, RCB's Virat Kohli with 505 runs, and Jos Buttler with 500 runs, complete the top five.

As far as the wickets are concerned, Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna currently holds the Purple Cap amid IPL 2025's temporary suspension. The speedster has claimed 20 wickets at an average of 16.45 and an economy rate of 7.56. Wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also has 20 wickets. However, he is second on the list due to an inferior average (17.25) and economy rate (8.02) as compared to Prasidh.

RCB's Josh Hazlewood is placed third with 18 wickets, followed by MI's Trent Boult with 18 as well. Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy is at the fifth position with 17 wickets.

