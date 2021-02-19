IPL Auction 2021: Gautam Gambhir was shocked when Umesh Yadav went for just Rs. 1 crore

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has said that he was shocked to see Indian pacer Umesh Yadav go under the hammer for a meager price of Rs 1 crore at today's IPL Auction 2021.

The speedster only managed to get two games last season and went wicketless on both occasions and was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore before today's auction.

The player was called out at the auction today and received a single bid at his base price, returning to the Delhi franchise with whom he started his IPL career.

The two-time Indian Premier League-winning captain Gautam Gambhir was taken by surprise that there was no bidding war for Umesh Yadav. Gautam Gambhir, while speaking live on Star Sports, said:

"Umesh Yadav, I was absolutely shocked when he went for Rs 1 crore, there are not many fast bowlers who can bowl 135-140. Yes, he can be a little hot and cold, but when he is hot he can be very hot, but then not many teams went for him.

The former Indian international however reckons that Delhi was the right destination for the Indian pacer and that he could add great depth to the inexperienced Indian pacer setup.

"It was a great buy for Delhi, because Delhi wanted someone like Umesh Yadav with that kind of an experience, because Ishant Sharma is not fit, they had to bowl someone like Tushar Deshpande, where there was not enough experience. Now they have got Umesh Yadav, so hopefully he can do well for them,"

Surprised to see Umesh Yadav go for much lesser money than some players: Ashish Nehra

Gautham Gambhir wasn't the only one who voiced his opinion on Umesh Yadav. Former pacer and World Cup winner Ashish Nehra too was surpised to see the likes of Jhye Richardson and Kyle Jamieson bag more than Umesh Yadav. While speaking to Star Sports, Ashish Nehra said:

"No offence here, but when you talk about Jhye Richardson, Kyle Jamieson - he has done well for New Zealand in Test cricket. Jhye Richardson has done well for Perth, but somebody like Umesh Yadav, when you talk about Indian fast bowlers, going for 1 crore and these foreigner guys, unproven guys.

