MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming to not attend IPL 2021 auction

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming have a rebuilding job at hand this season
Wasiq Agha
ANALYST
Modified 59 min ago
News
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go into the IPL 2021 auction without skipper MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming at the table.

The IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai.

Although MS Dhoni has never attended IPL auctions in the past, many expected the CSK skipper to be present this time post his retirement from international cricket.

Stephen Fleming’s absence, on the other hand, is a big one for the three-time IPL champions as he had been a regular at the event.

Speaking to InsideSport, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath confirmed the star duo will be absent from the IPL 2021 auction table.

Stephen Fleming lives in New Zealand, and the head coach would have had to serve a mandatory quarantine period if he traveled to India.

“They (Fleming and Dhoni) are not coming to Chennai for IPL Auctions but in today’s time, there are so many mediums to stay connected. They will be with us digitally,” the CSK CEO said.

Chennai Super Kings go into the IPL auction with a purse of Rs 19.96 crore. They have a total of seven slots remaining, with one spot free for an overseas cricketer.

After a campaign that saw them miss out on the playoffs for the first time in their history, CSK will look to make additions that can help them bounce back this season.

RCB coach Mike Hesson to attend IPL 2021 auction; Ricky Ponting skips event

Other IPL franchises are preparing for the auction in their own way.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson will attend the IPL 2021 auction. He arrived in India earlier this month and has completed his quarantine period.

However, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has decided to skip the event.

A DC official speaking to InsideSport confirmed both Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer will not be present in Chennai.

Assistant coaches Mohammed Kaif and Pravin Amre will take Iyer and Ponting's spots at the IPL 2021 auction table.

“Ricky (Ponting) and Shreyas Iyer will not be going to Chennai. Instead, Kaif and Amre will be part of team management. Besides them, the Chairman, owners and analysts will be travelling to Chennai.”
Published 17 Feb 2021, 12:31 IST
