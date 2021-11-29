IPL Auction 2022 Live Telecast: Where and when to watch IPL retention, live streaming and channel details

The road to the IPL Auction 2022 begins tomorrow with the existing eight franchises declaring their lists of retained and released players. A maximum of four players are allowed to be retained, which is one more than the maximum limit for the IPL mega auction that happened in 2018.

Almost all franchises have locked in their retentions. A few last-minute negogiations are also underway between players and franchises.

Like 2018, fans will be able to watch the IPL auction 2022 retention special live tomorrow. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the retention special show.

IPL Retention 2022 Live Telecast Channel List and Streaming Details

The Star Sports network has the rights to broadcast the IPL Retention Special Show. The programme is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST. Here is the full telecast channel list -

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL Retention 2022 Last Date

The BCCI has set a deadline of November 30 for the teams to declare their lists of retained players for IPL Auction 2022.

IPL Auction 2022 Retention Rules

As mentioned ahead, teams can retain a maximum of four players. They can either go with 2 Indian players + 2 foreigners or a combination of 3 Indians + 2 overseas players.

IPL Auction 2022 Retention List

None of the franchises have officially declared their lists of retained and released players ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The lists will be out tomorrow at 9:30 PM IST.

Big names like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Andre Russell are likely to be retained. The auction purse of the eight teams will be adjusted according to the number of players retained made by them.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar