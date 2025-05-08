IPL chairman Arun Dhumal requests fans to evacuate HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala after floodlight failure amid PBKS vs DC 2025 clash [Watch]

The 58th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called due to a technical failure at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. The match was stopped after 10.1 overs as one of the floodlights at the picturesque venue went off due to a technical snag. As per Cricbuzz, there was a power outage in the area apart from the technical failure.

In a video doing the rounds on X by Sportstar, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was seen requesting people to leave the stadium after the play was halted.

According to the Times of India, the match between PBKS and DC was called off due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The report added that a special train is being arranged to move the players, support staff, and broadcast crew to a safe place. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said:

“We are organising a special train to bring everybody home safely. As of now, the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated.”

The BCCI will take a final call on the future of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 8.

“We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important,” Shukla added.

As per reports, there was a drone attack at Jammu airport during the match, which led to a complete blackout in several areas.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh gave a blistering start to PBKS against DC in the IPL 2025 match

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh gave a blistering start to PBKS by sharing a 122-run partnership after skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bat following a delayed start due to rain in the IPL 2025 fixture. Arya looked brilliant, smashing a quick-fire 70 runs off 34 balls with the help of six maximums and five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Prabhsimran stayed unbeaten on 50 off 28 deliveries, including seven boundaries. T Natarajan bagged the only wicket for the Capitals, with the scorecard reading 122/1 after 10.1 overs, with Prabhsimran and Iyer at the crease.

