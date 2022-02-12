×
Create
Notifications

"Back where I belong" - Nitish Rana ecstatic to rejoin KKR at IPL 2022 Auction

Nitish Rana is happy to rejoin Kolkata Knight Riders (Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Nitish Rana is happy to rejoin Kolkata Knight Riders (Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Ankush Das
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 12, 2022 03:50 PM IST
News

Kolkata Knight Riders' latest recruit Nitish Rana has reacted to his signing at the IPL 2022 mega auction, saying he is ecstatic to rejoin the Riders.

The southpaw triggered a bidding war among the franchises inside the auction before Kolkata managed to bring back their player. Taking to Twitter, the celebrated cricketer wrote:

"I’m back where I belong 💜 @KKRiders."
I’m back where I belong 💜 @KKRiders #GalaxyOfKnights

Rana had entered the auction with a reserve price of ₹1 crore. Kolkata didn't wait long for the bidding to start. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and defending champions Chennai Super Kings also joined the party.

However, KKR managed to leave them behind at ₹5 crore before Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray. But the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise managed to prevail to secure Rana's service at ₹8 crore.

The 28-year-old cricketer was the third signing for KKR after Pat Cummins (₹7.25 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (₹12.25 crore). The India international is likely to be appointed as their skipper after parting ways with last year's captain Eoin Morgan.

The purple brigade have already retained Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and the West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Nitish Rana's record in IPL

Let the GAMES begin! 😍@NitishRana_27 #KKR #AmiKKR #IPLAuction #GalaxyOfKnights #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/KgXpA9wn7H

Rana made his debut in IPL 2015 when he was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians. He did not play a single game in the first season. However, Rana played only four matches next season and scored 104 runs, accumulating 333 runs in 13 games the following season.

Nitish was released by Mumbai ahead of IPL 2018 when he was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, Nitish Rana has been an integral part of KKR and amassed 383 runs in 17 games last season.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Overall, Nitish has scored 1820 runs in 77 matches at a strike rate of 132.45, including 13 fifties.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी