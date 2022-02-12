"Steal at his price" - Twiterattis reacts after KKR rope in Shreyas Iyer at ₹12.25 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in talented batsman Shreyas Iyer for a whooping ₹12.25 crore during the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction.

The India international sparked a bidding war in the auction room with. Kolkata went into the auction in need of a captain and they got what they wanted.

KKR fans were certainly happy to have Shreyas Iyer in their ranks for the 15th edition of the IPL.

Here are some of the reactions:

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj Two brilliant pick ups at excellent prices for KKR at the IPL auctions. Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins are steals at their prices and both possible captains. Two brilliant pick ups at excellent prices for KKR at the IPL auctions. Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins are steals at their prices and both possible captains.

KSR @KShriniwasRao Woah! At 12.25, KKR will be very happy bagging Shreyas Iyer. I must admit, I thought it would go much higher. Woah! At 12.25, KKR will be very happy bagging Shreyas Iyer. I must admit, I thought it would go much higher.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 @KKRiders have covered their two most important bases real quick - a captain in Shreyas Iyer and lead pacer in Pat Cummins. #IPLMegaAuction @KKRiders have covered their two most important bases real quick - a captain in Shreyas Iyer and lead pacer in Pat Cummins. #IPLMegaAuction

Matt Roller @mroller98 KKR shelling out Rs 12.25 crore on Shreyas Iyer must be bad news for Eoin Morgan's hopes of an IPL contract: Iyer likely to captain and KKR's remaining budget has already taken a major hit KKR shelling out Rs 12.25 crore on Shreyas Iyer must be bad news for Eoin Morgan's hopes of an IPL contract: Iyer likely to captain and KKR's remaining budget has already taken a major hit

. @goatatund318 NCB should conduct another raid on Aryan Khan for his Shreyas Iyer purchase alone. NCB should conduct another raid on Aryan Khan for his Shreyas Iyer purchase alone.

Shekhar Panse @panse_shekhar



#IPLAuction How, in a business-minded auction, has Shreyas Iyer fetched more than David Warner? Impalpable. How, in a business-minded auction, has Shreyas Iyer fetched more than David Warner? Impalpable. #IPLAuction

Paytm Insider @paytminsider



#TATAIPL #KKR Kolkata Knight Riders pick up a big fish! Looks like they've found their skipper in Shreyas Iyer for 12.5 crore, the highest bid yet." Kolkata Knight Riders pick up a big fish! Looks like they've found their skipper in Shreyas Iyer for 12.5 crore, the highest bid yet." 💫💸#TATAIPL #KKR

Shreyas entered the IPL 2022 auction with a base price of ₹2 crore and his former franchise Delhi Capitals triggered the bidding war. The Lucknow Super Giants, who are in their first season, also entered the fray and prices soon jumped to ₹6.5 crore.

The Kolkata Knight Riders entered the fray at ₹6.75 crore and left behind Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans to land their target.

Before Shreyas, Kolkata had also roped in Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins at ₹7.5 crore. Cummins was part of KKR last season, however, and missed the second phase of IPL 2021.

Shreyas Iyer's record in IPL

The 27-year-old cricketer has reached the pinnacle since joining Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Overall, he has scored 2375 runs in 87 IPL matches, including 16 half-centuries.

Shreyas was appointed Delhi Capitals captain midway through IPL 2019 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down in the wake of poor returns. He led the side from the front in the IPL 2020 before an injury ruled him out of the first phase of IPL 2021.

The Capitals appointed Rishabh Pant in place of Iyer, who did an exceptional job and was retained as the captain ahead of the auction.

Shreyas's addition will certainly bolster KKR's batting in the upcoming season.

