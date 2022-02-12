"Steal at his price" - Twiterattis reacts after KKR rope in Shreyas Iyer at ₹12.25 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in talented batsman Shreyas Iyer for a whooping ₹12.25 crore during the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction.
The India international sparked a bidding war in the auction room with. Kolkata went into the auction in need of a captain and they got what they wanted.
KKR fans were certainly happy to have Shreyas Iyer in their ranks for the 15th edition of the IPL.
Shreyas entered the IPL 2022 auction with a base price of ₹2 crore and his former franchise Delhi Capitals triggered the bidding war. The Lucknow Super Giants, who are in their first season, also entered the fray and prices soon jumped to ₹6.5 crore.
The Kolkata Knight Riders entered the fray at ₹6.75 crore and left behind Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans to land their target.
Before Shreyas, Kolkata had also roped in Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins at ₹7.5 crore. Cummins was part of KKR last season, however, and missed the second phase of IPL 2021.
Shreyas Iyer's record in IPL
The 27-year-old cricketer has reached the pinnacle since joining Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Overall, he has scored 2375 runs in 87 IPL matches, including 16 half-centuries.
Shreyas was appointed Delhi Capitals captain midway through IPL 2019 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down in the wake of poor returns. He led the side from the front in the IPL 2020 before an injury ruled him out of the first phase of IPL 2021.
The Capitals appointed Rishabh Pant in place of Iyer, who did an exceptional job and was retained as the captain ahead of the auction.
Shreyas's addition will certainly bolster KKR's batting in the upcoming season.
