IPL 2024 qualification scenarios: How can GT qualify for playoffs after 35-run win vs CSK?

Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a 35-run win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, May 10, in the 59th encounter of the 2024 IPL. It was a rematch of last year's summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, when the Super Kings won.

GT were in a crunch situation before the game, as they needed to win the encounter to keep their hopes for a place in the top four alive. A loss would have put curtains on their IPL 2024 campaign, but they managed to bag an emphatic victory, thereby staying alive in the race.

With the win, GT have now jumped to the eighth spot from what was 10th before the CSK contest. They now have 10 points from five wins and seven losses in the 12 matches played so far. GT's chances to qualify for the playoffs are very slit, and they need a lot of factors to go their way.

How can GT qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

GT have two more games in the league stage, one each against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and cannot afford a loss. A victory in both these games would keep them alive in the race, and a defeat would kick them out.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have lost their encounter against SRH. GT would want the KL Rahul-led side to suffer defeats in the rest of their matches so that they're held at 12 points.

But, Delhi Capitals (DC) are scheduled to face LSG in their upcoming encounter, and both teams are currently tied at 12 points. The winner of this encounter will move to 14 points in the points table.

With this, GT would want the winner of the DC vs LSG clash to lose their remaining games of the league, and the loser to suffer further defeats. CSK too are tied with DC and LSG currently at 12 points, with two games to spare. GT would also want the defending champions to lose both those encounters.

If this happens, and GT win both their upcoming clashes, they will tie with two or more teams at 12 points. In that case, the NRR will enter the scenario and decide the team that moves into the top four.

The IPL 2022 champions have to rely on plenty of factors, but for now, their focus will be on defeating KKR and SRH and ending the league stage on a high note.

