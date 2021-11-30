IPL Retentions 2022 money: Full purse left with 8 teams after retaining players ahead of auction

The road to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction began today with the franchises officially announcing their retentions. While some retentions were straightforward ones, some of the players let go by the teams ahead of IPL 2022 came as a surprise.

Now with the retentions decided, the teams will have a task on their hand to build around the players they are keeping for the IPL 2022 mega auction, scheduled later this month.

While the two new franchises will get to pick three players each from the remaining players' pool, all other players will be available in the auction.

Each franchise had a purse of Rs 90 crore, but certain amounts have been deducted, depending on the various teams' retentions. On that note, here's a look at the budget each franchise will have in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

IPL 2022: Remaining purse with each team ahead of mega auction

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: 4

Remaining purse: Rs 48 crore

The defending IPL champions chose to retain four players ahead of the IPL mega auction. Ravindra Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, while captain MS Dhoni was the second retention for Rs 12 crore. Moeen Ali was the third on the list at Rs 8 crore, while young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was the fourth at Rs 6 crore.

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: 4

Remaining purse: Rs 48 crore

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was retained for Rs 16 crore ,and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the second retention at Rs 12 crore. Suryakumar Yadav was the third player to be retained for Rs 8 crore, while long-serving all-rounder Kieron Pollard was the fourth at Rs 6 crore.

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: 4

Remaining purse: Rs 47.5 crore

Delhi Capitals zeroed in on Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore) as their retentions.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: 4

Remaining purse: Rs 48 crore

KKR went for a mix of two overseas stars and two upcoming Indian talents. They retained their West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore) and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore). Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy were also retained for Rs 8 crore apiece.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players retained: 3

Remaining purse: Rs 57 crore

RCB opted to retain three players. They kept Virat Kohli for Rs 15 crore, while Glenn Maxwell was retained for Rs 11 crore. Their third retention was Mohammed Siraj for Rs 7 crore.

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: 3

Remaining purse: Rs 62 crore

Rajasthan Royals retained their captain Sanju Samson for Rs 14 crore, while Jos Buttler was the second retention at Rs 10 crore. Uncapped opener Yashaswi Jaiswal was retained for Rs 4 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: 3

Remaining purse: Rs 68 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad named just three retentions, out of which two were uncapped youngsters. Kane Williamson was retained for Rs 14 crore, while Abdul Samad and Umran Malik were retained for Rs 4 crore apiece.

Punjab Kings

Players retained: 2

Remaining purse: Rs 72 crore

Punjab Kings made just two retentions. Mayank Agarwal was retained for Rs 12 crore, while uncapped Arshdeep Singh was retained for Rs 4 crore.

