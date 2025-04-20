"IQ level- RCB"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB restrict PBKS to 157/6 in IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are squaring off in the 37th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to chase in the contest.
Prabhsimran Singh (33) and Priyansh Arya (22) provided a brisk start to PBKS with a 42-run opening partnership in 4.2 overs. Left-arm orthodox spinner Krunal Pandya dismissed the duo to bring RCB back into the contest.
The Punjab middle-order batters then struggled for timing against the slightly old ball on a sluggish pitch, which brought the scoring rate down. It also resulted in a collapse as the batters tried to play aggressively and perished, leaving the hosts at 114/6 in 14 overs. Shashank Singh (31) and Marco Jansen (25) then played sensibly and took PBKS to a respectable total of 157 for six in 20 overs.
"It was a slow wicket"- Krunal Pandya after first innings of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match
During the mid-innings break, RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya reflected on his team's bowling performance and said:
"Really good effort. Powerplay, they way they started, put us under a lot of pressure. From there, to restrict them to 157, I think it was a great effort. When the fast bowlers bowled, pace on deliveries was easier. It was a slow wicket."
Krunal continued:
"When you are on the slower side, it was difficult to hit. Assessing conditions when you are on the field helps when you are bowling. We have to bat really well. powerplay becomes crucial in IPL. Sensible batting and if we bat to our potential, we can chase this down."
At the time of the writing, RCB had reached 75/1 in nine overs with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal at the crease.
